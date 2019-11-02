As recycling costs go up some cities are hit harder than others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It could soon cost a whole lot more to help save the environment. Birmingham Recycle is increasing the cost of services and the increase will impact around 30 cities.
Cities that contract out their garbage service, the garbage company is having to handle the cost for now. For other cities that do not contract out their garbage services, they are having to absorb the costs immediately.
The city of Alabaster is frantically trying to figure out what to do about a large increase in recycling cost that they did not budget for.
Mayor Marty Handlon says something has to change.
“We can’t continue to absorb that type of additional cost for very long,” she explains.
It would cost the city an extra $100,000 a year to cover the cost. So if services continue it will cost the you more money.
They city wants to encourage green living… but money doesn’t grow on trees. Which is forcing them to look at other options.
“Doing something that is a reasonable cost, because right now those costs are not reasonable,” she explains.
Leigh Shaffer is the Sales Manager for Birmingham Recycling and Recovery and she explains the reasoning for the rate increases.
“Historically, when the recycling markets were stronger, and the material had greater value, the processing cost was offset by the value of the commodities. This is no longer the case. Unfortunately, over the last year or so the recycling markets have declined sharply, and we had to implement higher fees to cover the cost of processing material and disposal of the contaminated (non-recyclable) portion of loads. The recycled goods are worth less now, but the processing cost has not changed,” she said.
All citizens will be receiving a letter in the mail so the city can get your feedback on how many people are interested in recycling and how much they would be willing to pay for it.
