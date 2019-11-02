Housing Authority hosting community talks at Tom Brown Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The community continues to cope with the abduction and murder of Kamille McKinney.
Saturday, marks nearly three weeks since police say the toddler was taken from an Avondale housing community. Friday, the Birmingham Housing Authority and a local mental wellness group hosted its second round of community talks at Tom Brown Village.
The meeting was designed to give people a safe and open space to discuss what still weighs heavy with the tragic case. Local school leaders and community members attended the session.
Therapist Tiffany Elliott led the group in discussions about the sadness and uneasiness still felt. Some expressed concerns about safety in the neighborhood. But all agreed, talking about it and through it is helping.
“The whole community has been affected. It’s not just the family. It’s the community and everybody needs someone to talk to,” said Ashley Knight, Tom Brown Village resident.
“I will be talking about healing and what that looks like and how to facilitate it and the grief process and the stages,” said Elliott.
Organizers say they plan to have more sessions in the community and are available for small group sessions. If you’re interested, you’re asked to contact the Housing authority.
