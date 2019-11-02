Federal government gives money to two Shelby County cities for drug prevention program

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster and Montevallo have received federal funding to support programs that encourage drug free communities.
Thursday, the federal government granted funding to 150 communities across the country to support a programs that encourages drug free communities and Alabaster and Montevallo were the only two cities in Alabama to receive the reward.
Through the competitive grant the two cities will receive $125,000 each year, for the next five years, to help promote drug free communities.
Carol Williams is the Prevention Specialist and she says data collected from both Alabaster and Montevallo shows that underage drinking is the biggest issue followed very closely by marijuana.
“Of course vaping. You know we’ve seen the tremendous explosion in vaping usage over the past few years and our middle schools and high schools so we know we have a community need in this is going to give us some additional funding and support to address those issues,” she explains.
This funding will help continue education for students and parents through social media campaigns, community events, and having different expert speakers to discuss pressing issues.
The extra money could also develop educational materials, signs or banners that we can use our parks and rec and ours schools.
“90% of adults who have a substance abuse disorder known as addiction, say they started using substances since before the age of 18. So we know for a fact that if we delay our young people from ever using substances or at least delaying when they first use a substance, that we have the greatest likelihood of preventing addiction in the future,” she states.
The funding is already available to the cities.
The prevention specialists, and the mayor of both Montevallo and Alabaster will meet next to start making a plans for the new program.
