Alabama House Republicans offer condolences to Allen Treadaway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Republicans from the Alabama House of Representatives offered their condolences on the passing of Susan Treadaway.
Susan Treadaway is the wife of Allen Treadaway (R-Morris). She passed away after a battle with cancer.
Here is the statement in full:
Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R - Rainsville) released the following statement on Saturday upon learning of the death of State Rep. Allen Treadaway’s (R - Morris) wife, Susan, who passed away from cancer:
The members of the House Republican Caucus are saddened to learn of the passing of Susan Treadaway, the wife of State Rep. Allen Treadaway, but we take solace in the knowledge that she is free from cancer and experiencing a joyous peace that only God and Heaven can provide.
Serving in the Alabama House is an all-in commitment that requires the dedication of both our representatives and their families, which is why we have a club exclusively for legislative spouses. As a result, when a representative loses a dedicated partner like Susan, we feel like we have lost one of our own colleagues.
At this difficult time, our members are joining together and lifting Allen and his family up with our love, support, and prayers for solace and comfort.
