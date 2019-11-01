BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of children gathered Thursday evening for a trunk or treat event at Tom Brown village.
The MLK recreation center served as a one stop shop for fun. Children could play games, enjoy music and most importantly, collect candy.
The Birmingham Housing Authority, police department, and community activists partnered for the event. Organizers say they wanted to provide a safe space in the area for the community to have fun, especially in light of little Kamille McKinney’s death.
“We need to do more as a community, with it being the city of Birmingham. We came up with the trunk or treat,” said Orlando Burks, Director of Parks and Recreation.
“We face tragedy every day and all the time in the community, but in this community we’re coming back together,” said Ashanti Queen, Community Activist.
This is the first year the trunk or treat event has been held at Tom Brown Village.
