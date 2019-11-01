‘Thank You’: BPD Chief Patrick Smith opens up with message to B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith has a message for the city. He verbally said it in late October, but it continues daily.
“The last thing I wanted to say was, ‘Thank you to the community,’” he said at a news conference on October 22.
Chief Smith ended that news conference by talking about the support his department received in the Kamille McKinney investigation. The investigation ended with officers charging two people with capital murder after finding the kidnapped 3 year-old’s body in a dumpster.
“I just have a ton of cards and letters on my desk from citizens saying thank you for being human with us, thank you for keeping us informed and thank you for staying on top of the investigation throughout," Smith said.
“I was surprised,” said Smith, who says he sought to treat the McKinney family the way he would want his family treated. The notes expressed support for investigators, Smith says, while also thanking them for providing closure - albeit sadly.
Chief Smith calls the kidnapping and murder an isolated incident and points out that overall crime is down 10 percent or more in most categories.
He credits a number of strategies, including switching officers to overlapping four-day weeks with 10-hour shifts, aggressive efforts to keep officers and recruit new personnel as well as experienced officers who left for suburban departments. Meanwhile, BPD, which currently has about 840 officers, is budgeted for 900, says Smith, who hopes to push that number of budgeted officers to 1,000.
In terms of technology, police are experimenting with new body cameras that can be turned on remotely and whenever an officer pulls a service weapon. The units, which allow for two-way communication, also have GPS and can alert dispatchers if an officer is injured. The department is pleased with the product that Smith says is working “exceptionally well."
