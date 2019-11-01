Statewide task force searching for missing Homewood teenager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A statewide task force is working to locate 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Auburn and Montgomery police have partnered with several other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to try and find the missing teenager from Homewood.
"This is a multi-jurisdictional case potentially. She lived in Lee County. Her car was found in Montgomery County,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. "The FBI in particular, the SBI, they have access to technology and they have experts that work with them that we feel can assist us in this investigation. They’ve been absolutely fantastic to work with and they’ve been invaluable and uncovered evidence that we’re working on and have been a real big help to us.”
Hughes says these agencies will not sleep until Aniah is found. He has a message for the person or persons who may have her.
"You have an opportunity to really do something positive with this and that’s let Aniah’s family know where she is and what’s happened to her and that’s the right thing to do. Be a man and do what’s right,” Hughes said.
Hughes says at this point, they do not believe Aniah would or did leave on her own.
If you have information about the Blanchard case, call police at 334-501-3140 or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. You can also make tips through the P3 tips app or at www.215stop.com
