Police: Sewing needle found in piece of Halloween candy in East Ala.

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver police say a child was given a piece of candy Thursday night that had a sewing needle inside of it.
The candy was a Tootsee Roll, Weaver PD, posted on Facebook. The piece of candy was found by the parents while checking the candy prior to consumption. The child was not harmed.
Weaver PD Lt. Chuck Plitt says the investigation is “in the early stages.” He says the parent is adamant the Tootsie Roll came from the Buckhorn subdivision.
Weaver police are asking that if you have any information that may help us solve this case please contact Weaver PD at 256-820-1766 or 256-820-0530.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.