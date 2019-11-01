Pelham sends bike patrol out Halloween night

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patrol officers are loading up their bike patrol unit to take to Halloween hot spots Thursday evening.
They say with trick or treaters walking around, it’s safer and easier for officers to patrol the neighborhoods more effectively with bikes. They also can interact with kids and their parents more while making sure they stay safe.
Sgt. Jeremy Eddy says they are asking drivers to pay extra attention through neighborhoods because they expect those trick or treaters will be out as you commute home.
“There’s going to be a lot of kids out there so there’s gonna be chaperones accompanying the children we just want everyone to be safe, folks to slow down the visibility of our extra officers in an area will slow people down and that’s what we’re after just safety for everybody,” Sgt Eddy explains.
