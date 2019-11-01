New cameras, new locks at the Walker County Jail

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Conditions once described as awful are much better now at the Walker County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office posted some updates on their Facebook page Friday.
The updates and renovations at the jail started in Spring 2019.
Sheriff Nick Smith said, “The updates that we are making to the jail are not an effort to “make the jail more plush” or transform it in to a hotel, but to create a safer environment for both inmates and staff.”
Among the updates are new camera systems that allow surveillance in virtually every area of the facility.
Broken and damaged locks inside the jail have also been replaced to ensure more security.
The control panels in the jail that controlled every lock and movement, were the original outdated boards that were installed when the jail was constructed in 1998. Now, they have been replaced with new touch-screen boards.
All of the male housing units are complete. Those upgrades include paint, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.
Sheriff Smith said crews will work on the female housing units next.
Sheriff Smith said none of these changes would have been possible without the help of the Walker County Commission.
