Moody Elementary teachers transform halls into Hogwarts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers at Moody Elementary have set up a fantasy, otherworldly experience for students, bringing the pages of Harry Potter to life in the hallways.
From the sorting hat, to the whimsical dining hall - no spellbinding detail was spared.
“A lot of what I heard was, ‘Oh My Gosh’, I feel like I’m in Hogwarts,” said Tracy Garcia, organizing teacher, “We based the decorations on the first book and it kind of takes you through the movie from the beginning to the end.”
Planning for the elaborate display, showcased at this year’s Ghouls Schools event, started this summer. It took about a month to install the display. Decorations are a combination of card board donations, Goodwill buys, and thrifty finds around the community.
“These (bricks) were Ziploc bag boxes and I asked the teachers if they’d mind turning them inside out and putting them back together, so the brown side was out,” said Garcia.
But the wonder of wizardry is more than decorations; it’s an opportunity to engage with students.
Tracy Garcia says teachers incorporated lessons into the curriculum based on the Harry Potter project. It also peaked students’ artistic interests and pushed them to try new books.
“I have seen so many students who were not normally readers, become readers or even if they’re not able to read the book series, they’re wanting other children to read it to them,” said Garcia. “It makes you realize there is more than just paper and pencil. We have to do more of that.”
The display took about a month to install and teachers say they plan to keep the display up until Christmas.
Garcia wouldn’t say what the theme will be for next year, but says they are already thinking.
