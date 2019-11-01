A ‘Miracle League’ coming to Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Miracle League is truly a league of its own and the Vestavia Hills Park and Rec Foundation is partnering with them to build a baseball field, tailor-made for those with both physical and mental disabilities.
“This field that’s coming our way is different than any field you’ve ever seen or known,” says Vestavia Hills Parks and Rec Foundation President, Amy Lawson.
The field allows those in wheelchairs, crutches, and others with disabilities, to enjoy being outside, playing that all-American game.
This field will serve not only Vestavia Hills, but also Mountain Brook and Homewood. And it doesn’t come cheap. They need to raise $450,000 by the time the field is built next March. Lawson says the community will get its money’s worth.
“Think about last night. Everyone today is talking about, what? Baseball! At their work and their school. These children and these adults want to discuss it too. They want to be part of a team, they want to have camaraderie, they want to be out in the sunshine.”
The best thing about this field is the uses of things like rubberized turf, making for a softer landing.
“The stands will be wheelchair accessible and then also it’ll have a plug and electrical outlets for things like oxygen tanks and even battery-operated wheelchairs," Lawson explains.
“They have practice two and three times a week, they have games on weekends, so yes, this field will be used to capacity. We just got to get people to step up to the plate literally—and help us out!”
There are over 240 Miracle League fields in the U.S. In Alabama, they can be found in Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Gardendale and Moody.
Students at Vestavia Hills High School made it their mission to help out, raising $45,000 on their own. So far, Lawson says they’re up to $150,000. You can donate by visiting their website or calling Amy Lawson at 205-215-0284.
