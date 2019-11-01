Lawson State: Mediterranean Beef Kabos

Mediterranean Beef Kebabs (6-8 Servings)
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef chuck or lamb
4 cloves garlic
3 tablespoons grated onion
3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch
Freshly ground black pepper
[Notes:16 Pre-soaked 6 inch wooden skewers]
*Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Mix well and place about a
Tablespoon of mixture at tip end of each wooden skewer. Grill approximately 3 or 4 minutes on each side until done.
Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup Greek-style plain yogurt
1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and grated
1/2 clove garlic
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoons kosher salt, plus a pinch to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly chopped dill
*Combine and whisk all ingredients in a medium bowl.
