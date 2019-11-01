Lawson State: Mediterranean Beef Kabos

Lawson State: Mediterranean Beef Kebabs
By WBRC Staff | November 1, 2019 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 9:25 AM

Mediterranean Beef Kebabs (6-8 Servings)

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef chuck or lamb

4 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons grated onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch

Freshly ground black pepper

[Notes:16 Pre-soaked 6 inch wooden skewers]

*Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Mix well and place about a

Tablespoon of mixture at tip end of each wooden skewer. Grill approximately 3 or 4 minutes on each side until done.

Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup Greek-style plain yogurt

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and grated

1/2 clove garlic

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoons kosher salt, plus a pinch to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly chopped dill

*Combine and whisk all ingredients in a medium bowl.

