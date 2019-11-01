Law enforcement ask parents to watch their teenagers this weekend

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning for parents this weekend as the Halloween celebration continues. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure parents are keeping an eye on their teenagers as much as they are their little trick or treaters.
Deputies ask that you know where your teenagers are going Thursday night and what they are going to be doing.
Teens tend to like to prank or try to scare people on Halloween which sometimes can lead to property damage or worse - your child getting hurt.
Sgt. Debbie Sumrall with the Sheriff’s office says that they often see underage drinking on Halloween, so keep tabs on them through the night.
“If you suspect at all that they are not telling you the truth, validate it - keep up with where your teenagers are on Halloween because we don’t want to see them hurt and we don’t want to be chasing around them all evening as well,” Sumrall explains.
Deputies say you never know how people are going to react these days, so while your teenager may think they are doing something harmless, it could lead to violent consequences.
