Kids learn to express themselves at UA Rise Center Halloween party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rise Center at the University of Alabama brings together kids who have physical and mental limitations with those who do no. But everyone is treated the same.
“The children are learning different ways to communicate in the classroom. So when they’re in a bigger environment with more people they’re adept to be able to enjoy themselves,” said Rise Center Assistant Director Bailey Chambers.
Thursday, some kids got a chance to put what they learned in school to work during an annual Halloween party.
Many wore expressions of happiness on their faces, others danced and followed the movements of the school’s music therapist. Some let their creative costumes speak for them.
“Even our children who are not able to speak, we see them interacting with Dawn our music therapist. Even if a child isn’t verbal, they can always find ways to communicate,” Chambers continued.
Rise has hosted a Halloween themed party annually since 1997.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.