The gift of shoes. Thank you Mr. Armstrong!

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - “Doing something helpful for someone else, and not looking out for yourself all the time.”
Quenterius Armstrong has worked at the Sonic drive-in on Martin Street in Pell City for three years, but instead of burgers and fries, Armstrong found himself serving in a different way.
Armstrong saw a woman walking down the street last week with a cane wearing only socks, no shoes.
Armstrong said he knew what to do. He skated over to the woman, he was wearing his work roller skates, and he took her some shoes.
Armstrong said he then helped the woman put the shoes on. He said she told him, "Thank you young man."
Armstrong’s good deed was posted on social media.
