FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & chilly temperatures expected this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We hope you had a wonderful Halloween! It is a cold start to the day with most locations in the low to mid-30s. Freeze warning continues for areas along and north of I-20 until 9 a.m. You might have to heat up the car and defrost your windows before you head out on the roads. We are seeing a clear sky, and we should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 50s today. Our average high temperature for November 1st is 71°F. Wind will not be an issue like yesterday. We will see northerly winds at 5-10 mph.
SIDELINE FORECAST: If you plan on attending some high school football games this evening, you’ll want to bundle up! Temperatures will likely start in the upper 40s around 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s by 10-11 p.m. The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Make sure you wear layers tonight!
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be chilly and dry. Morning lows will likely dip into the low to mid 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We could see temperatures climb into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds across our area Saturday and Sunday, but we will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine. More clouds are possible south of I-20. Saturday could be breezy at times with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Winds should calm down Sunday afternoon. If you plan on heading to Auburn or Knoxville to cheer on the Tigers or UAB you’ll want to bundle up. Temperatures will likely dip in the 40s for both games. Rain is not expected.
DROUGHT IS IMPROVING: We saw very beneficial rainfall totals over the past couple of days. Many locations recorded up to 2-4 inches. Birmingham alone recorded 1.14″ of rain on Halloween. Drought has pretty much disappeared for areas along and west of I-65. East Alabama continues to stay in a drought, but the recent rainfall hasn’t been taken into account in the latest drought monitor. If you are hoping for additional rain chances, it looks very limited over the next seven days. We have a small chance for rain next Tuesday and again next Thursday.
NEXT WEEK WARM-UP: Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 60s and possibly lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will also warm into the 40s. Models are hinting at the possibility for cooler air to arrive late next week. As of now, models disagree on timing of the cool air. Forecast uncertainty remains highs going into the middle and end of next week.
