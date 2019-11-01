FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & chilly temperatures expected this weekend

WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be chilly and dry. Morning lows will likely dip into the low to mid 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We could see temperatures climb into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds across our area Saturday and Sunday, but we will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine. More clouds are possible south of I-20. Saturday could be breezy at times with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Winds should calm down Sunday afternoon. If you plan on heading to Auburn or Knoxville to cheer on the Tigers or UAB you’ll want to bundle up. Temperatures will likely dip in the 40s for both games. Rain is not expected.