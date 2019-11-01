The cold air is bringing low tire pressure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us woke up to a heavy freeze covering our cars. Once you scraped it off, a low tire pressure light might’ve been waiting inside.
Many people are not aware that checking the tire pressure in the cold is much more important than checking the pressure when the temperature is hot outside.
Auto professionals tell say that for every 10 degrees of a temperature drop, tires will drop in Pounds per Square Inch, the unit of measurement for pressure. It’s very important to keep the recommended PSI to maintain traction on the road. Especially in ice or snow conditions. If not, the tire pressure light will light up on the dashboard. There are two different ways to recognize that light and what it means
“The light will say TPMS, which is tire pressure monitor issue, on the display. Some just look like a horseshoe with an exclamation point in the middle. They vary all across different brands. If you want you can stop on by to get you ready for winter time,” says Kenny Krackenberger, Owner, Ron Mann’s Automotive Service
Krackenberger recommends to check the exact pressure for your tires on that sticker that’s inside of the drivers side door. Running on under inflated tires during the cold will also increase wear and tear
