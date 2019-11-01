Beat LSU Blood Drive kicks off Nov. 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama vs. LSU is one of the most bitter rivalries in the SEC.
To take this rivalry one step further, WBRC FOX6 News is challenging our sister station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WAFB, to a second annual blood drive before #2 Alabama battles #1 LSU on Saturday, November 9.
From Saturday, November 2 to Friday, November 8, blood donations to the LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Birmingham and LifeShare Blood Centers in Baton Rouge will be tracked.
Current standings will be reported nightly during WBRC’s 10 p.m. newscast. Total donations will be announced on WBRC FOX6 News on Monday, November 11.
One city will be declared the winner of the Beat LSU Blood Drive.
Blood donors who give blood at a LifeSouth donor center Saturday, November 2 through Monday, November 4 will not only save lives, but also receive a $10 Amazon e-gift card as a thank you for donating.
Go donate blood and help Alabama beat Louisiana! Be sure to mention that you are giving for the Beat LSU Blood Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 2
· LifeSouth Birmingham Center - 396 W Oxmoor Rd. Birmingham, AL 35209 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 3
· LifeSouth Birmingham Center - 396 W Oxmoor Rd. Birmingham, AL 35209 (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
Monday, Nov. 4
- Walmart - 690 Hwy 78, Sumiton, AL 35148 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Coosa Valley Medical Center - 315 West Hickory Street, Sylacauga, AL 35150 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Walmart - 1625 Pelham Road South, Jacksonville, AL 36265 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- LifeSouth Birmingham Center - 396 W Oxmoor Rd. Birmingham, AL 35209 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Northport Medical Center - 2700 Hospital Dr., Northport, AL 35476 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- The University of Alabama - Ferguson Center - 3114 Morris Mayor Room, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Jefferson State Community College – 500 College Circle, Pell City, AL 35125 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
- DCH Regional Medical Center - 809 University Blvd E., Birmingham, AL 35233 (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Walmart - 5335 Hwy 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 7
- No Blood Drive open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 8
- Village at Cook Springs - 415 Cook Springs Rd, Pell City, AL 35125 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 9
- Hobby Lobby - 1201 Doug Baker Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35242 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Winn-Dixie – 13620 HWY 43 N, Northport, AL 35475 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
All donated blood benefits LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. LifeSouth is a community blood center, meaning the blood supply collected from its donors directly serves the needs of patients in your local community.
To give blood you must be in good health, 17-years-old or older (or 16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and show a valid photo I.D.
Why should I give blood?
Someone will need blood every two seconds and just one donation can save up to three lives. With all the wonderful advances in modern medicine, there is no manufactured substitute for human blood. It must be provided by volunteer blood donors in the community. One in three people need blood in their lifetime. If you don't need blood, it's almost certain that someone close to you will.
Should I wait to give blood?
About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. Regular blood donations are needed every day to help meet the demands of hospitals' patients. Most importantly, it takes at least 24-hours after someone gives blood before it is available for use. Blood must be available beforehand in the event of any emergency or natural disaster.
Who receives blood?
Red cells are used in the treatment of surgery, trauma, cancer and severe anemia patients. Plasma is used in the treatment of burn and trauma patients. Platelets are used in the treatment of transplant and chemotherapy patients.
