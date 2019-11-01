Alabama releases names of 75 ‘failing schools’ for 2020-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC/WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released the list of “failing schools” for 2020-21, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.
There are 75 schools on the list, including one charter school in Mobile. Together, they represent 28 school systems across the state. The number is actually down by one from the previous year when there were 76 failing facilities.
Birmingham City Schools (16) had the largest number of schools, accounting for 21 percent of those on the list.
Birmingham City Schools
Bush Hills STEAM Academy
Charles A. Brown Elementary
George Washington Carver High School
Green Acres Middle School
Hayes K-8
Hemphill Elementary School
Hudson K-8 School
Huffman High School - Magnet
Jackson-Olin High School
W.E. Putnam Middle School - Magnet
Smith Middle School
Washington Elementary School
Jones Valley Middle School
Wenonah High School
West End Academy
Woodlawn High School - Magnet
Jefferson County Schools
Center Point High School
Fairfield City Schools
Fairfield High Preparatory School
Midfield City Schools
Midfield High School
Talladega City Schools
Talladega High School
Tarrant City Schools
Tarrant High School
Tuscaloosa City Schools
Westlawn Middle School
Greene County Schools
Greene County High School
Robert Brown Middle School
Pickens County
Aliceville High School
Bessemer City Schools
Abrams Elementary School
Bessemer City High School
Students at schools on the list are allowed to transfer to non-failing public or private schools with their families being eligible for a tax credit to help pay for tuition.
