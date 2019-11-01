Alabama releases names of 75 ‘failing schools’ for 2020-21

By WBRC Staff | November 1, 2019 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 12:50 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC/WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released the list of “failing schools” for 2020-21, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.

There are 75 schools on the list, including one charter school in Mobile. Together, they represent 28 school systems across the state. The number is actually down by one from the previous year when there were 76 failing facilities.

Birmingham City Schools (16) had the largest number of schools, accounting for 21 percent of those on the list.

Birmingham City Schools

Bush Hills STEAM Academy

Charles A. Brown Elementary

George Washington Carver High School

Green Acres Middle School

Hayes K-8

Hemphill Elementary School

Hudson K-8 School

Huffman High School - Magnet

Jackson-Olin High School

W.E. Putnam Middle School - Magnet

Smith Middle School

Washington Elementary School

Jones Valley Middle School

Wenonah High School

West End Academy

Woodlawn High School - Magnet

Jefferson County Schools

Center Point High School

Fairfield City Schools

Fairfield High Preparatory School

Midfield City Schools

Midfield High School

Talladega City Schools

Talladega High School

Tarrant City Schools

Tarrant High School

Tuscaloosa City Schools

Westlawn Middle School

Greene County Schools

Greene County High School

Robert Brown Middle School

Pickens County

Aliceville High School

Bessemer City Schools

Abrams Elementary School

Bessemer City High School

Students at schools on the list are allowed to transfer to non-failing public or private schools with their families being eligible for a tax credit to help pay for tuition.

