Alabama Democratic Party dispute ends up in court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A circuit court judge is considering whether to block a meeting scheduled by a faction within the Alabama Democratic Party to hold new leadership elections.
Chair of the ADP Nancy Worley and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking for the judge to grant a temporary restraining order and stop the meeting from taking place.
The defendants, who oppose Worley’s leadership, had scheduled a meeting for Nov. 2 to hold new leadership elections under bylaws they passed Oct. 5.
15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin held a hearing Thursday morning.
The defendants claim the Saturday meeting would be illegal because they operated under bylaws that are not valid.
“I can’t think of anything more damaging to the party than what’s going on right now. This is a party crying out to the court. Help us,” said Bobby Segall, who is representing Worley.
Wesley Pitters, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said blocking the meeting violates the first amendment.
“They are asking you to enjoin everybody on the State Democratic Executive Committee from attending,” said Pitters. “I don’t know I’ve heard anything in my entire life more un-American."
The judge said he hopes to have a ruling “quickly” on the matter. He indicated the ruling could come down Friday.
Both the defendants and the plaintiffs suggested they would appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court if the ruling is not in their favor.
This is the most recent development regarding the turmoil within the ADP. The Democratic National Committee told Nancy Worley in 2018 she had to submit new bylaws and hold new leadership elections.
The DNC has rejected Worley’s submitted bylaws. Since then, a faction within the party approved a separate set of bylaws that they operate under.
Both factions of the party operate under different bylaws.
