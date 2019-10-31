Whatley Walks kicks off Diabetes Prevention Month in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - November is Diabetes Prevention Month and a health clinic in Tuscaloosa is holding a special event this weekend to spread the word.
Organizers said the first step towards preventing diabetes is just that - taking those first steps, literally.
You can take some of your first steps towards a healthy lifestyle this Saturday at the McDonalds Hughes Community Center for Whatley Walks.
The Whatley Health Services Clinic is hosting this walk as their very first event to start Diabetes Prevention Month.
The whole family is welcomed. There will be free door prizes and healthy food provided as you walk around the field. The clinic is also offering free diabetes prevention classes to help you form an exercise plan and a healthy diet.
Registration is free and begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Whatley Walks begins at 9 a.m.
