Tree falls across road in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police say high winds brought down at least one tree in the city Thursday morning.
Colin Conner, the city forester in Hoover said he had seen a few down as well.
Conner says he believes a lot of the trees falling right now are dead and rotting, which certainly makes them less structurally sound.
Recent droughts haven’t helped matters.
“Certainly drought stress can last in excess up to three, up to five years at times. So we’re still in that three year window, and then got hit again in 2019 with what folks called a micro drought. So if trees were already drought stressed, the summer of 2019 didn’t help them,” Conner said.
