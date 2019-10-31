Shelby County manager reviews 2019 success at “State of the County”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, the Shelby County Chamber held the “State of the County,” where leaders from all over Shelby County gathered to hear from County manager, Alex Dudchock, about several different projects in the works and what’s to come in the future.
Dudchock spoke about the continued growth how the county is working to keep up. Shelby County has seen significant traffic improvements with additional lanes on I-65 and work being done in Calera. He also spoke about workforce development projects and projects to improve parks and walking trails in Shelby County.
“It gives a chance to highlight basically what our team has been able to do just in 12 months. It’s not until this time of year that you get to see a lot of the work that we’ve done,” Dudchock explains.
In the next year Dudchock hopes to continue road improvements, workforce development, and infrastructure improvements in Shelby County.
