Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office wants drivers and trick-or-treaters to be alert Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is plans to focus their patrols on neighborhoods and trick-or-treaters Halloween night.
The sheriff’s department will have extra patrols Thursday evening through those trick or treat hot spots. They ask that parents plan routes that have sidewalks and good street lighting. Lt Mark Bishop says that it is also a good idea for parents to talk about traffic safety with their kids before heading out the door tomorrow.
And deputies want drivers to be extra careful on the commute home.
“These kids are going to be excited and even with an adult, trying to shoot across the street running into traffic. So just do your part to pay attention and keep an extra eye out for those kids as they’re trick-or-treating,” Lt. Bishop explains.
They also recommend taking glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see you.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.