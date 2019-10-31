Salvation Army opens doors in preparation for cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those without shelter, the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham will open its doors Thursday night to anyone who needs a place to warm up. They do this when temperatures drop into the mid to low 30’s.
"Even if you have a place that you live, but you don't feel that your heating is adequate, you can come here and stay for the night. We serve the community. That is our primary goal. Folks that are in crisis in any kind of way, we want to be there to help them the best we can," said Larry Dancy, Director of Social Services at the Birmingham office.
If you are planning to be at home, you want to make sure you’re heating unit will work well throughout the winter.
Now is the time to possibly do an inspection.
Make sure your house is properly insulated. There are also a few basic things you can do for your heating unit.
“More of a sound check. Whenever you start it up, get to the equipment where it is, if you are able to. And just make sure you hear everything start up, blower motor, hear the flames ignite, everything is moving as it should,” said Dylan Hicks, a service technician with KS Services.
Of course if you don’t know what to listen for or not sure what you’re doing, it’s best to call a professional.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.