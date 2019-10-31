Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Abigail Heuton!
Abigail is a senior at Montevallo High School with a 4.36 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Team, FBLA and is Junior Mayor of the Montevallo Junior City Council. In addition, she volunteers through church, MHS Student Institute and is a 2019 graduate of Youth Leadership Shelby County & a Girl’s State participant.
Abigail, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
