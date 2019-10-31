Rainfall creates flooding concerns ahead of Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Persistent rainfall is causing significant flooding throughout Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County emergency Management Agency says they have received several 911 calls and have dispatched multiple units to flood stricken areas.
“We don’t want people driving through areas of puddling water, especially if you can’t see the roadway underneath the water. If it’s actively flowing over the roadway just turn around. We did have some cases today where people did get trapped in their vehicles because the water was too deep,” said Chris Tate of the JCEM.
Tate says first responder’s will be out during the Thursday morning rush, where a greater potential for more floods exists.
“But then again once the rainfall moves out of our area in the afternoon hours, the temperature is going to drop significantly so we are going to be in the 40′s when it’s time for trick or treating so it still could be a little wet out there,” Tate says.
