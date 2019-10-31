Mountain Brook knocks off two-time defending 7A Champs McGill-Toolen to win 7A State Volleyball Championship

The Spartans (59-7), coached by Vickie Nichols, were pushed to the limit, especially in the second set. While the hitters got the points on both sides, it was the defensive effort that made this final a classic to remember. Mountain Brook had 86 digs in the contest with 7A state tourney Liz Vandevelde leading the way with 22, MVP senior Grace Carr totaling 19, Evelyn King making 18, and Ann Vandevelde posting 11. Carr also had 14 kills, three assists and one service ace. MK Fowlkes had 10, Celie Field had eight kills, and Ann Vandevelde had eight kills and 33 assists.