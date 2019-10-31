Jasper wins back-to-back state volleyball championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper High School’s Lady Vikings downed Faith Academy 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 Thursday in the Class 5A state championship game to claim their second consecutive state volleyball crown.
The big reason was Coach Bobby Daniel’s power hitters.
Jasper (63-9) finished with 47 kills as a team and limited Faith Academy to only 20.
Senior Alex Oliver, who earned MVP honors, had 17 kills and McKinley Ferguson had 15. Dayion Johnson also had six kills and a team-high three blocks, and Jordan Gilbert had five. Setter Temperance Chatman dished out 36 assists and had eight digs. Kelsey Shelton led the Vikings with 16 digs.
