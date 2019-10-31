Halloween safety reminder: Check your kids’ candy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Look through your kids’ Halloween candy before you let them eat any of it. We say it every year, but it appears to be growing increasingly important.
“If something just doesn’t look right, throw it away,” said Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina.
Mangina adds parents should probably toss candy that comes in things like unmarked wrappers or bags. “If it looks funny, get rid of it. If it’s unwrapped, get rid of it. If it looks like it might be shaped crazily, get rid of it,” he said.
While some people might want to make homemade treats for trick or treaters, Mangina says it’s just not a good idea anymore. “I wouldn’t recommend keeping those items,” he added.
Unfortunately, bad things can happen. Just this week in New Jersey, it was confirmed that heroin was found in a child’s bag after he went to a trunk or treat event.
“We’ve heard of needles in candy. I’ve even heard of dog and cat food mixed up in candy,” said Mangina. “There are sick people in this world. There are evil people in this world. This is just the way we live.”
