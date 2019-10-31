Focusing on cold cases in Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has called on a former missing persons investigator to lead the investigation in cases that have been cold for nearly fifty years.
Mike Cole has been hired to lead the focus into finding missing people. According to Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith, Cole will spend most of his time following up on leads and seeking new clues.
“I wasn’t necessarily asked to come out of retirement. I was wanting to help and contribute to the sheriff’s department and help the folks of this county,” said Cole.
Cole said he’s hired to work up to thirty hours per week but has consistently put in well over that amount. He says families deserve some kind of resolution for their missing loved ones
“We want them to know that we are working everyday, as hard as we can and we’re not going to stop. We are not going to give up on it. Every tip that comes in we will follow up on it,” he added
