FIRST ALERT: Temperatures expected to drop throughout the day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Halloween! The forecast is looking spooky this morning as a cold front begins to move into Alabama. Ahead of the front we continue to see a band of heavy rain and some gusty winds up to 30 mph move through our area. Bulk of heavy rain will likely move through during the morning hours. While we continue to monitor a small severe threat, the radar has thankfully behaved overnight. We are not expecting any severe weather this morning across Central Alabama. By this afternoon, we will trend drier and significantly colder. Our high temperature has already occurred earlier this morning with most of us in the lower 70s. We think that temperatures will drop into the 50s by 10-11 a.m. By 3-4 p.m., temperatures will likely drop into the 40s. Winds will be very breezy at times with northwest winds at 15-25 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph as cold air moves in. Combination of wind and dropping temperatures will make it feel even colder. The sky should gradually clear out by this evening, so we expect trick-or-treating to remain dry.
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Get ready for a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low to mid-40s this evening. You’ll want to wear layers as northwest winds at 10-15 mph will make it feel like it is in the 30s.
FREEZE WARNING: A Freeze Warning has been issued for the northern third of Alabama Friday morning. The warning extends as far south as Shelby County. It includes the cities of Birmingham, Alabaster, Oneonta, Centre, Cullman, Hamilton, Jasper, Gadsden, Anniston, and Talladega. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s tomorrow morning. Make sure you cover and protect your plants. It is also important to bring your pets inside. We could see additional freezing temperatures Saturday and maybe on Sunday morning.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: Friday is looking sunny and very dry. Winds should calm down a little with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average with most of us in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll feel more like a January day than the first day of November!
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be cool and dry. We’ll likely see additional clouds move into our area over the weekend, but we won’t see enough moisture for a rain chance. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some locations like Centre, Oneonta, Cullman, Hamilton, Jasper, and Fayette could see temperatures dip near the freezing point this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We’ll gradually warm up early next week with temperatures in the mid 60s Monday. Highs could climb into the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and a small rain chance. No sign of any significant rainfall events after today.
