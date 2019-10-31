FIRST ALERT: Temperatures expected to drop throughout the day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Halloween! The forecast is looking spooky this morning as a cold front begins to move into Alabama. Ahead of the front we continue to see a band of heavy rain and some gusty winds up to 30 mph move through our area. Bulk of heavy rain will likely move through during the morning hours. While we continue to monitor a small severe threat, the radar has thankfully behaved overnight. We are not expecting any severe weather this morning across Central Alabama. By this afternoon, we will trend drier and significantly colder. Our high temperature has already occurred earlier this morning with most of us in the lower 70s. We think that temperatures will drop into the 50s by 10-11 a.m. By 3-4 p.m., temperatures will likely drop into the 40s. Winds will be very breezy at times with northwest winds at 15-25 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph as cold air moves in. Combination of wind and dropping temperatures will make it feel even colder. The sky should gradually clear out by this evening, so we expect trick-or-treating to remain dry.