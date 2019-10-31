Find a missing loved one quickly with Project Lifesaver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When a relative or loved one has a condition that impairs their judgement, you’d like to keep a watch on them at all times. However, that’s not always possible. Sometimes people wander off or drive to some place they think they remember.
When someone has a cognitive disorder like Down syndrome, autism, seizures, or Alzheimer’s, you can register for Project Lifesaver. It’s a program designed to locate individuals using radio and aviation tracking technology.
When you register your loved one, first responders get a basic understanding of the cognitive conditions. That helps them know how to proceed once the person is located. Participants are given a bracelet. The waterproof piece of tracking technology should be worn at all times, either on the wrist or ankle.
If they ever do become disoriented and wander away, when you notify first responders, they launch quickly into tracking. Some areas utilize helicopters in the tracking. The faster you can find them, the less likely they are to become injured or sick.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers say it often takes a 9-hour search to bring them home, but Project Lifesaver touts about a 30 minute average tracking time. They share recent rescues and the recovery times as proof of product.
This isn’t for tracking a rebellious teenager, though. The service is designed as an additional layer of protection for families who have “at risk” individuals with a potential for wandering.
If you have questions or want to find out how you can register someone you love, click here to check out Project Lifesaver.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.