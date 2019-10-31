Extended registration for WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Birmingham is offering a one-day extended registration for the WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
The community program helps meet the needs of families in Jefferson County during the Christmas season.
Over the years the program has proudly helped thousands of children with gifts they may not have gotten.
The extended one-time registration day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 2015 26th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35234. Please enter through the Social Services Entrance.
The Angel Tree Program is for children 10 years old and younger.
The following documents are required to register for assistance:
- Applicants must have a photo ID
- Show proof of income (pay stub, income tax forms, benefits letter, etc.)
- Provide proof of residence in Jefferson County (lease or mortgage agreement or utility bill)
- Birth certificate for each child
- Guardianship papers must be provided, if the applicant is not the biological parent.
“We have received an influx of calls from local families in need of assistance and we want to help meet this need by opening up an additional day for families to register their children in the Angel Tree Program,” said Major Paula Powell, Birmingham Area Commander. “Thanks to the generosity of our corporate partners and the generous Greater Birmingham community, we are able to provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children each year.”
Please contact The Salvation Army at 205-328-2420 for more information.
