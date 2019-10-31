Expect DUI patrols & checkpoints all Halloween weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The only thing scarier than zombies on Halloween may be drunk drivers crossing paths with trick-or-treaters. The U.S. Department of Transportation reports 42% of all Halloween fatalities between 2013-2017 were from drunk drivers. During that timeframe, 158 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes.
To keep everyone safe, law enforcement will be hunting impaired drivers. Expect DUI checkpoints and for officers to pull over anyone driving erratically.
ALEA State Trooper Cpl. Steve Smith says the highway patrol will step up efforts to find impaired drivers on Thursday night and throughout the weekend since a lot of adults may be celebrating Friday and Saturday nights.
“We just want people to be safe. Be smart; be responsible. Do not drink and drive,” warned Cpl. Smith. He says he understands people want to have a fun time, however, Smith wants Halloween party-goers to find a sober driver or a ride service.
The State Trooper’s Highway Patrol will be on the roads as well as your local police agencies and sheriff’s departments, and it’s all to protect the children out there playing, running in the streets, and trick-or-treating.
As another incentive not to drink and drive, Cpl. Smith says impaired driving is a criminal act. So, there’s steep fines and penalties with a possibility of jail time.
