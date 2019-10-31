Do rewards lead to information in criminal cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information about Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance is now up to $35,000. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey originally offered $5,000. Since then, UFC President Dana White has contributed an additional $25,000 and now Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris, said an anonymous donor has contributed another $5,000. The family hopes someone will come forward and help bring her home.
Aniah Blanchard’s mother and step-father Walt Harris appeared on Good Day Alabama Thursday. “I want somebody, please, please if you know anything, we have to have her back,” Angela Harris said.
So just how effective are big rewards in missing persons investigations?
At Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, rewards have worked for information.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has offered rewards for information in criminal cases for years.
“A reward generates attention and interest in a story,” Sgt. John Pennington said. “I would say overall it’s been beneficial to offer a reward in a situation where you have a missing person under suspicious circumstances.”
Pennington said a reward can lead to a lot of tips, but this could create problems for investigators.
“They can quickly determine in most cases if it’s going to be pertinent. If they need to know and follow up on immediately or if it’s something they have seen before and already know,” Pennington said.
Ultimately all leads have to be followed, this is where having a task force of investigators for Aniah will be helpful.
Anyone with information about Aniah’s disappearance can contact Auburn detectives at 334-501-3140 or an anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.