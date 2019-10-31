Crackdown on high-end theft ring in Walker and surrounding counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls over the past few weeks about cars, tractors, motorcycles and sports utility vehicles gone missing. And the thefts are not just in Walker County
“This spans from Walker, into Jefferson, Cullman...all of those surrounding counties,” says Josh Key, the lead investigator in the case
Key says the similarities in the pattern of the crime has led him to believe that this is a high-end theft ring. Tractors valued at around $50,000, have been connected to the theft of other properties owned by municipalities and citizens. The investigation has led to multiple people of interests involved in this crime.
“We’re following up with the leads and the tips. Mainly the public has been helpful with all of their tips. It’s working out really well. It’s been panning out so far,” said Key.
Key says they were able to recover a lot of property based on those tips. One person has been arrested and several others are beginning to come forward.
