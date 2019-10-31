Ingredients:
Marination process need following ingredients
1 lb Chicken
1/2 tbs Salt
2 tbs Paprika
2 tbs Coriander powder
1 tbs Garam Masala
1/2 tbs Dry methi leaves
3 tbs Yogurt
3/4 cup Oil
1/2 teaspoon Red food color
1 tbs Chat masala
Marinate chicken with above ingredients for at least two hours.
Grill the chicken and set it aside .
Preparation for Curry Sauce:
2 large Onions
4 Tomatoes
Hand full of Cashews
2 Green cardamom
4 Cloves
Half cup heavy cream
Dry methi leaves pinch
Stir fry the onions, tomatoes and cashew for 20 min
Grind the onions and tomatoes into fine paste.
Cook the fine paste on low flame for at least 40 min and add cream at the end
Add cooked chicken to the gravy and cilantro leaves .
Chicken Tikka Masala is served with rice and bread.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.