Charges upgraded against Cullman Co. mother accused of killing 2 sons

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother accused of killing her two sons before stabbing herself was living in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Sara Franco Tapia, 32, is being held in the Cullman County Jail without bond.
ICE has placed a detainer on Tapia, but it only applies if she were to be released from jail, according to an ICE spokesman. The Cullman County District Attorney said Tapia’s immigration status has no impact on the prosecution of this case.
She was initially charged with two counts of murder after her husband came home to find their sons dead on Oct. 12. Her charges were upgraded to capital murder after a court appearance this week.
Tapia is charged with two counts of capital murder for killing a person younger than 14 and one count of capital murder for killing two or more people.
At a news conference held days after the killings, Sheriff Matt Gentry was hesitant to describe how the boys died, instead calling the scene “horrific.” Court records recently released detail what officers say happened to the children who were just 3 and 9 years old.
Tapia is accused of killing her boys, 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia and 9-year-old Taylor Garcia, by strangling them and cutting their throats, according to court records.
It’s unclear when the children were murdered on the day of Oct. 12, but Cullman County Sheriff Deputies were called to the house near Baileytown by the boys’ father around 2:30 in the afternoon.
The father told officers he made the devastating discovery and immediately called 911 for help.
Officers arrived to scene described and began searching for a suspect. K-9s found Tapia in a field near the house with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds, according to Gentry.
Tapia was taken to the hospital and was under constant watch by a deputy while being treated. Upon her release, she was booked into the Cullman County Jail.
“You prepare yourself in law enforcement for certain things, but children is something you can never prepare for,” said Gentry.
Taylor was in the 4th grade at Parkside Elementary School in Baileytown. He was described as “sweet” and his SRO said Taylor once told him he wanted to grow up and be a police officer.
When asked if mental illness was suspected in this case, Gentry said, “At no time through our investigation, talking to people, has any mental health issues been brought up.”
He added, “You just can’t cover up mean and evil.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.