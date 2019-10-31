Behind the Front: A Dive into Sinkholes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - J-P Dice gets to the bottom of sinkholes with Dr. Sandy Ebersole, a geologist with the geological survey of Alabama. The ground opening up unexpectedly and swallowing whatever is in its path might seem like a scary thought, but Dr. Ebersole’s easy-going manner puts you at ease as the discussion dives into the caves and voids in the bed rock of the earth’s surface. Discover the impact of water levels, what experts do to predict future sinkholes and how to protect yourself and your property as best you can.