Woman dies after hit and run in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old woman from Montevallo was killed in a hit and run early Wednesday morning.
The Shelby County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martha Acevedo.
Montevallo Police got a call around 5:50 a.m about an responsive woman on the edge of the road in the 4800 block of Alabama Highway 25.
When they got to the scene officers determine Acevedo had died. Police and the Traffic Homicide Task Force are investigating and trying to find the vehicle and the driver involved.
Anyone who has any information that would help with the investigation, they can call Sergeant Brandon Pendergrass at 205-665-1264.
