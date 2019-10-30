Volunteers needed to make bows for missing 19-year-old girl from Homewood

When you walk inside Homewood Flowers, inside Brookwood Village, it was almost like an old school quilting bee. The group of women volunteering were buzzing with conversation and busy hands. The ladies were looping and tying the baby blue ribbon, which is Blanchard's favorite color. Women were talking about how it was a shame, college students can't just go out, without worrying about safety. Other conversations about their family also connected the volunteers, who were at one time, perfect strangers.