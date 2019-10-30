Verdict in against former Birmingham Water Works Chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two guilty verdicts and one not guilty verdict Wednesday in the trial of former Birmingham Water Works Board Chairwoman Sherry Lewis.
Lewis was arrested in 2017 on felony ethics charges.
Jurors found Lewis guilty on two counts and not guilty on a third count.
Wednesday a judge placed Lewis in custody until her sentencing December 12.
Prosecutors said Lewis used her public job for personal gain.
The indictment alleges Lewis used her position as Chair of the BWWB to obtain money, a no-show job for a family member, free meals, and other improper benefits.
