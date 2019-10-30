Trick-or-treating in the rain

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween night may be a rainy one this year. So what will happen if it rains?
In the past, some local officials have changed their trick or treat day due to severe weather.
But Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer says parents and event organizers will make that decision.
“Most people at this point are going to have to use their common sense and just be very cautious of the weather and make their best judgement’s as to what they will need to do with the children,” said Mayor McBrayer.
The mayor says regardless of what mother nature has in store on Halloween that he would like for trick or treating and other events to go on as scheduled.
“I’m not sure how many organizations like churches and things like that will be doing their own things within their groups but certainly everyone is welcome to check and call and see. Hopefully the weather will hold off or at least give us a little break where the kids can get out and have a good time,” McBrayer said.
The mayor says the city will yield to parents – leaving it up to mom and dad to decide if kids brave any weather to trick-or-treat.
