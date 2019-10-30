Stillman College hosts health fair in fallen student’s memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Denzel Davis’ mother believes her son might be alive today if he knew just how sick he was. She’s hopeful more Stillman College students will take their health seriously following his death.
″This is amazing that they would care so much that they would have this health fair in his honor,” Camelia Tyre said.
The school held the Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair Tuesday. Davis, a 22 year-old from Montgomery, was found dead in his campus dorm room last October.
“If he went to a doctor, it is possible it could have been preventable. It was viral bronchitis," Tyre continued.
Stillman College organized a health fair where students could get their blood pressure checked and get free health screenings.
“We remembered what Denzel went thru, we remember the pain his family experienced. We loved him. He had an incredible impression on us. So we wanted to honor him in this way, to address healthcare issues for students,” Joseph Scrivner, Stillman College Dean of Chapel explained.
Tyre believes more students will think about their health after learning what happened to her son.
“You know it’s normal for them to think they’re going to live forever. You know we’re young, we’re healthy. But young people get sick and now mom and dad is not there to see those warning signs and make that doctor’s appointment. You have to be your own parent,” Tyre expressed.
Denzel Davis received a posthumous degree from Stillman College in May.
