Skeletal remains under East Lake home ID’d as man who has been missing 5 years
By WBRC Staff | October 30, 2019 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:16 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the skeletal remains found under a home in East Lake belong to a man who has been missing for five years.

The coroner’s office says the remains of 64-year-old Donald Wayne Wilson were found on Aug. 14 in the crawl space of the home. The remains were identified on Oct. 30.

A cause of death is not known, but the coroner’s office says there is not a reason to suspect foul play or trauma.

Wilson was reported missing by the homeowner/landlord in August 2014. The remains were found when a new property owner had a crew go under the home to check plumbing.

