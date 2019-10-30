Skeletal remains under East Lake home ID’d as man who has been missing 5 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the skeletal remains found under a home in East Lake belong to a man who has been missing for five years.
The coroner’s office says the remains of 64-year-old Donald Wayne Wilson were found on Aug. 14 in the crawl space of the home. The remains were identified on Oct. 30.
A cause of death is not known, but the coroner’s office says there is not a reason to suspect foul play or trauma.
Wilson was reported missing by the homeowner/landlord in August 2014. The remains were found when a new property owner had a crew go under the home to check plumbing.
