The Pell City HS band sets the gold standard

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Energy, along with talent, is the foundation for an excellent performance by the Pell City High School Band.
Called the Marching Band of Gold, the 145-member squad under the leadership of Band Director Corey Funderburg is always striving for the perfect sound that sets it apart from other high school bands.
“We try to work as hard as possible,” said Funderburg. “We are high energy and our performance is a real challenge for the band. Our members, if they are giving it their all, should be exhausted by the time they come off the field.”
The Marching Band of Gold halftime performance this season is called “Wanted.” The band plays songs such as “Rebel Yell,” “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars, Radio Head’s “Creep,” and “Uprising” from Muse.
The Pell City High School band will also be showcased Friday night on Sideline at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
