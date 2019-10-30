Many registered sex offenders in the Tuscaloosa area won’t be home for Halloween night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than two hundred registered sex offenders in Tuscaloosa County will spend part of their Halloween inside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office hangar as part of a program authorities hopes put parents at ease.
“This is focused on a night like Halloween because kids are in direct contact with strangers. And with this program we’re hoping that it’s something that adds that comfort to the parents of these children,” Deputy Jason Powell said.
It’s also a way for authorities to keep track of registered sex offenders who remain on probation or parole on a night when many children will knock on strangers’ doors for candy and other treats.
“We’re hoping it’d give them a little added comfort. It’s OK for their kid to approach a door and trick or treat safely,” Powell continued.
Registered sex offenders in Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa County and Northport, who are still on probation, are required to be at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office hangar from 6pm to 9pm Halloween night.
