K&J Elegant Pastries: Pecan Cobbler

INGREDIENTS
1 box refrigerated pie crusts (Pillsbury 14.1 oz.)
2 1/2 cups light corn syrup
2 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
4 tsp. vanilla
6 eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups chopped pecans
Cooking spray
2 cups pecan halves
Vanilla ice cream for topping (optional but highly recommended)
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat oven to 425º F
Lightly grease a 13″ x 9″ glass baking dish
Remove one pie crust from package and roll out to fit the baking dish. Trim edges.
In a large bowl, combine corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, and eggs. Whisk until well combined. Stir in chopped pecans. Spoon half of filling into crust.
Remove the second crust from the package, and roll out to fit baking dish. Place the crust on top of the filling.
Lightly spray with cooking spray. Bake 14-16 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temp to 350º and carefully spoon remaining pecan filling over crust.
Arrange the pecan halves over the top and bake 30 minutes or until the center is set.
Let cool for 15-20 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
